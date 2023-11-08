Report: Nuggets Jamal Murray expected to be out 3 to 4 weeks with hamstring strain

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray could reportedly miss an "extended" period of time due to a hamstring injury.

It was initially reported on Wednesday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the guard could miss three to four weeks after straining his hamstring in the win against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 4.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 4: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives past Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half at Ball Arena on November 4, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

Through seven games, Murray has averaged 16.3 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, and 7.4 assists per game. He was a main focal point in the Nuggets championship run, averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Murray reportedly going down early in the season could be a huge hit for the Nuggets with the new in-season tournament now in full swing.

So far, Murray has only missed two games this season as backup guard Reggie Jackson will reportedly take over the starting role until he is fully healed. Sources say the team is expected to take a "cautious" approach with Murray's injury.

The Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 8 p.m. MST.