Remains of Missing Woman Identified

Remains found after considerable snowmelt near Dumont are confirmed to be those of a woman who went missing in February after calling for help because her car was stuck in the snow.

Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, had called 9-1-1 from the Miner's Candle area above the town on February 13.

Responding deputies located her vehicle but not her.

An extensive search of the area did not locate her, and a state-wide missing person's bulletin was issued days later by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Melinda Tafoya Deltoro CBI/Clear Creek County

On June 4, 2022, search teams using cadaver dogs discovered her remains.

The Clear Creek County Coroner's Office announced the identity of the remains Tuesday but added that the cause of Tafoya-Deltoro's death has yet to be determined. Nor have any other details about her disappearance been released by authorities.

The Miner's Candle area made news three months before Tafoya-Deltoro's disappearance when a small wind-whipped wildfire caused evacuations of some residents.