Reliever Brad Hand guaranteed $2M in deal with Rockies

Reliever Brad Hand is guaranteed $2 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and the three-time All-Star would make $11.5 million over two years if he starts this season in the major leagues and pitches at least 60 games annually.

The left-hander, who turns 33 on March 20, has a $1.5 million salary this year as part of a deal announced Saturday. The contract includes a $7 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout.

The option would become a mutual option if Hand has at least 25 games finished this year or is traded during the season. His 2023 salary would escalate to $2.5 million if he is on the opening-day roster, the 15-day injured list or the 60-day injured list.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Brad Hand #52 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In addition, Hand could earn $1 million each year in performance bonuses for games pitched: $250,000 each for 40 and 50, and $500,000 for 60.

He gets a hotel suite on road trips and award bonuses.

Hand was 3-2 with a 2.80 ERA and five saves in 55 appearances for Philadelphia last season and made seven postseason appearances for the NL champions. He had three scoreless outings in the Division Series against Atlanta and two in the World Series against Houston but gave up three runs in the NL Championship Series against San Diego.

Hand is 35-52 with a 3.62 ERA and 131 saves in 12 big league seasons with the Marlins (2011-15), San Diego (2016-18), Cleveland (2018-20), Washington (2021), the Mets (2021), Toronto (2021) and Philadelphia (2022). He has seven seasons of 20 or more saves.

He would get $25,000 for making the All-Star team or winning a Gold Glove, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for World Series MVP or comeback player of the year. Hand would get $100,000 for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award and $50,000 for second through fifth in either. He would get $100,000 for the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award and $50,000 for second or third.