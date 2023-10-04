Regis University cancels classes Wednesday, vigil planned after recent student deaths

Regis University canceled all classes on Wednesday following the news of the deaths of two students in recent days. A vigil is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Francis Regis Chapel.

Regis University Facebook

Regis posted the notice of "the sad news of a student's passing tonight and the death of another student over the weekend who was studying overseas" on its Facebook page.

All classes have been canceled tomorrow, Oct. 4, due to the sad news of a student’s passing tonight and the death of... Posted by Regis University on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The university also posted a link for counseling and mental health support resources along with this message: If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255, text "TALK" to 38255 or call 911.