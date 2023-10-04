Regis University cancels classes Wednesday, vigil planned after recent student deaths
Regis University canceled all classes on Wednesday following the news of the deaths of two students in recent days. A vigil is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Francis Regis Chapel.
Regis posted the notice of "the sad news of a student's passing tonight and the death of another student over the weekend who was studying overseas" on its Facebook page.
The university also posted a link for counseling and mental health support resources along with this message: If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255, text "TALK" to 38255 or call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.