Windsor's Reed Thyne setting basketball records at Colorado Mesa

Whether it's scoring or rebounding, Olivia Reed Thyne legacy at Colorado Mesa is cemented. This season, the senior from Windsor High School has broken the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's 23-year-old all-time scoring record and its 41-year-old all-time rebounding record.

"Coming into Mesa, I knew it would be a great experience but I didn't really know everything that was in store for me," said Reed Thyne. "I'm so blessed and thankful for everything that has happened."

CBS Colorado asked Mesa Head Coach Taylor Wagner "Is it fair to say she's the best women's player ever in the RMAC?"

"She's been awesome," Wagner said. "I wasn't here in the early, early days of the RMAC but she's done so good. She probably impacted her team more than anybody I've ever seen."

"Surprised, no," said Reed Thyne's dad Houston regarding her record setting career. "But at the same time was it the expectation? Absolutely not."

Her dad's confidence comes from fathers knowing best. Houston is an assistant basketball coach at Northern Colorado. So sure he taught her the Xs and Os but Olivia credits him for much more than that.

"My dad is very important to me and such a role model," Reed Thyne said. "He reminds me constantly that I'm more than a basketball player and that my value isn't solely in basketball and that's why I get to play so free."

"When you hear that how does it make you feel?" CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen asked Coach Reed.

"Emotional," he stated. "As a coach I never wanted her to think that being a coach's daughter would be our defining relationship."

Basketball isn't just a father-daughter affair. Mom Leah also played in college. But it's her determination after her playing days that's set quite an example.

"When our kids were little my wife got masters degree on weekends while working a full-time job," Reed exclaimed. "My wife is a breast cancer survivor and was going to radiation every morning at 7 a.m. and never missed a day of work. My wife's example I think has been very impactful for Olivia."

Dad and Mom have watched Olivia set just about every record there is except one. A family record. Houston once scored 46 points in a single game. Olivia's career high? 45.

"Is that one point a source of contention -- what does that mean to the family?" Christensen asked Olivia.

"I remember after I scored 45, going home and asking and I'm sure he made some funny comment towards me," Olivia recalled.

"It was kind of a joke when she had that 45 point game," said Reed. "I let it all set and about 3 or 4 days later I dropped a text in the family thread reminding the family that she had scored the second most points."

"So who's the better player," Christensen asked Coach Wagner, who played college basketball with Olivia's dad.

"Olivia, her dad's good, broke the single game scoring record at Otero -- but Olivia has it all."

And that's been on display long before the senior arrived at Mesa. But like all good things, It will soon come to an end.

"It's so surreal," said Reed Thyne. "I try not to think about it too much, it breaks my heart."

Olivia's season may not end soon. The fourth ranked Mavericks have won 27 games in a row and have their sights set on a national championship.