Redesign plans for historic El Chapultepec Building in Denver close to completion

By
Jack Lowenstein
The final redesign and approval process for a historic space in Denver is reaching its final phases ahead of new development. This comes after a process to grant an old building protective landmark status was withdrawn. It then led to a compromise to preserve some of the the old and ultimately realize a new, revitalized space. 

The latest design elevations for the former El Chapultepec Building in Denver.  Montfort Companies

The final designs for the 130-year-old El Chapultepec Building in Denver were shared by developer Montfort Companies Thursday. It maintains the general design, while physically updating the exterior. 

The latest front façade elevations for the former El Chapultepec Building in Denver.   Montfort Companies

According to Montfort Companies, "... parts of the exterior design are maintained, including the sign and the doorway remains in the same place."

The developer confirmed a rooftop deck will be incorporated, extending over the current Giggling Grizzly next door; however, the lease will not be renewed for that business. 

Montfort Companies says this all falls in line with a compromise reached between it and Historic Denver. 

Before construction can officially begin, the developer said, "A site development plan (SDP) is required for new commercial construction and major additions. There are three parts, submittal of the concept, once it is approved, submittal and review of the formal site development plan and then approving and recording the final SDP."

El Chapultepec (credit: CBS)

Prior to the purchase of El Chapultepec and plans to build anew, the historical location in Denver served as a legendary jazz bar that existed for 87 years until it closed back in 2020.   

