Watch CBS News
Sports

Red Sox trade Seabold to Rockies for player to be named

/ AP

Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
BOSTON, MA - JULY 8: Connor Seabold #67 of the Boston Red Sox delivers during the first inning of a game against the New York Yankees on July 8, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

The 26-year-old Seabold was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a $10 million, one-year contract.

Seabold spent most of last season with Triple-A Worcester, going 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 89 strikeouts. He made six career major league appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21.1 innings with 19 strikeouts.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.