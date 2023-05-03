Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Mountain mudslide blocks road, train tracks in Glenwood Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A debris flow came down Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs early Tuesday morning. That mudslide, along with timber, rocks and other debris, blocked access to the wastewater treatment facility in West Glenwood. 

glenwood-mudslide-from-city-of-glenwood-springs-fb-4-copy.jpg
City of Glenwood

The mudslide also crossed over a portion of the train tracks. 

"A long and heavy snowpack winter paired with a quick rise in temperatures is making for an abnormal runoff season," shared City Manager Beverli Marshall in a statement. "We are coordinating with the Union Pacific Railroad and Xcel Energy on cleanup operations, and we continue to work with geotechnical experts on identifying vulnerabilities and planning for additions to resilient infrastructure. In the meantime, additional slides are possible." 

glenwood-mudslide-from-city-of-glenwood-springs-fb-2-copy.jpg
City of Glenwood

There are no reported injuries. 

Crews are working to reopen access to the wastewater treatment plant. The mud will be hauled to the old rodeo fairgrounds by the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.