Red Mountain mudslide blocks road, train tracks in Glenwood Springs

A debris flow came down Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs early Tuesday morning. That mudslide, along with timber, rocks and other debris, blocked access to the wastewater treatment facility in West Glenwood.

City of Glenwood

The mudslide also crossed over a portion of the train tracks.

"A long and heavy snowpack winter paired with a quick rise in temperatures is making for an abnormal runoff season," shared City Manager Beverli Marshall in a statement. "We are coordinating with the Union Pacific Railroad and Xcel Energy on cleanup operations, and we continue to work with geotechnical experts on identifying vulnerabilities and planning for additions to resilient infrastructure. In the meantime, additional slides are possible."

City of Glenwood

There are no reported injuries.

Crews are working to reopen access to the wastewater treatment plant. The mud will be hauled to the old rodeo fairgrounds by the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport.