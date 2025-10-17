Recovery efforts are underway in Gaza, and a Colorado group is helping

Dr. Mohamed Kuziez, a Colorado doctor, knows firsthand the horrors of war. He is part of the Colorado chapter of Palestine Children's Relief Fund and recently volunteered to treat kids in Gaza.

"There continues to be a shortage of medical supplies and specifically in the area of, like, nutritional supplements. In Gaza, over 90% of children have faced some degree of malnutrition that ranges between severe, mild to moderate because of this war that has gone on," said Kuziez.

Palestine Children's Relief Fund

He has since returned from the Middle East, but continues to volunteer with PCRF trying to get medical supplies and food into Gaza because he says the need is great. But it hasn't been easy.

"From my time there, it's utterly devastated. Add to that the administrative hurdles that, you know, we face trying to bring in supplies into Gaza," said Kuziez.

He says when President Trump announced the U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas peace plan, he was hopeful that maybe they could get more aid in easier, but so far that hasn't been the case.

"It continues to be difficult. Based off of most recent projections in the first five days ... there was a promise to escalate to a similar number of shipments that were being received in Gaza prior to this entire situation, which is about 400 trucks. But in the first five days (after the start of the peace plan) only about 170 trucks had made it through," said Kuziez.

But he and the Colorado chapter of PCRF aren't giving up. They recently were able to help get a shipment in.

"PCRF as a whole does bring supplies into Gaza, and ... recently they did a large shipment of formula for babies," said Kuziez.

Palestine Children's Relief Fund

He is hopeful that as time goes on, things will get easier and the people of Gaza can get the help they need.

"There's a lot of care and compassion, you know, both locally here in the Colorado community and also internationally. But it's going to take a lot of work," said Kuziez.

PCRF in Colorado mostly raises money so they can buy supplies in the Middle East and ship them into Gaza.