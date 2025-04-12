Recovery efforts begin after oil and gas "containment loss" in Northern Colorado brought under control

First community meeting held after Galeton oil and gas incident in Colorado

Recovery efforts have begun after an oil and gas well in Northern Colorado that suffered a "containment loss" was sealed Thursday.

The Weld County Joint Information Center said cleanup has begun in the periphery of the Bishop Well site, including Galeton Elementary School and evacuated homes. Officials said evaluations are ongoing to determine when it will be safe for residents to return to their homes.

The Weld County Bishop Well Incident page has posted information on livestock issues for affected community members.

Ongoing recovery efforts include:

Air monitoring

Surface and ground water sampling

Soil sampling

Assessment of landowner impacts

Cleaning structures, roads and vehicles

Authorities encouraged anyone impacted by the leak to contact the Bishop Well Incident Claims Line at 877-359-1285. They also urged livestock owners to contact their veterinarian to evaluate and monitor their animals. Community members can find more information through the Bishop Well Incident web page or by calling the Community Information Line at 970-400-4264.