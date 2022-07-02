Recovered: Osage Nation regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft

A family in the Park Hill neighborhood was reunited with family heirlooms that were stolen from their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Several pieces of Osage Nation regalia were taken when someone stole Jan Jacobs' car containing the items on Pontiac Street. Jan had just returned from a ceremony in Oklahoma. The items hold generations of significance for the Jacobs family.

"They're many things in there that have special meaning to begin with. He lost everything, from the eagle feather, all the way down to his moccasins, everything," Jan told CBS4 after the theft. "It makes me upset that somebody feels like it's OK to go to someone's house break into their car and just take it."

The Jacobs are the owners of the Denver Native American restaurant Tocabe. Many of the heirlooms were passed down for nearly 100 years.

The vehicle was recovered and while it was rummaged through, all of the Osage Nation regalia was intact.

Denver police data shows that over the last three years, there's been a 95 percent increase in auto thefts in the city. In 2021, there were 12,515, and this year so far-- over 7,500. For the Jacobs family, they don't care much to get the car back, they just want the pieces of their culture and heritage returned.