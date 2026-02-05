Record low snowpack, but not a free pass: moderate avalanche danger persists in Colorado mountains

Colorado may be experiencing the lowest snowpack on record, but avalanche danger remains very real this week across the state's high country, even as calmer weather moves in.

Rising temperatures will especially affect sunny slopes, where rapid warming can quickly increase the risk of a loose, wet avalanche.

"Despite our historically low snowpack, it doesn't mean we are completely safe from avalanches," said Brian Lazar, Deputy Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

Avalanche danger is rated Moderate (Level 2 of 5) in the northern mountains and parts of the central mountains. The main concern continues to be persistent slab avalanches, which have been building since early season snow arrived in November.

Lazar says wind plays a critical role. Areas with stiff, wind-drifted snow sitting atop weak layers are the most likely to slide.

"Some of these wind-drifted areas are piling up enough snow to be dangerous," Lazar added.

Lazar cautions that tracks on a slope do not guarantee safety. With persistent slabs, the first few travelers may pass without incident, only to hit a weak spot later that triggers a full release. According to Lazar, the safest terrain is wind-sheltered areas.

Across the central mountains and southern ranges, loose dry avalanches are becoming a more widespread problem. These slides are generally smaller and easier to trigger, but they can still be dangerous if they carry someone into terrain traps such as trees, cliffs, or creeks.

Backcountry travelers are urged to check the latest avalanche forecast and current conditions at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center before heading into the mountains.