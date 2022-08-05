Record highs possible Friday across northeast Colorado

It will be a hot Friday across Colorado with the potential to set some new record highs on the northeast plains. Denver falls into that category with an oldie at risk. Today's record is 99 degrees and it dates back to 1877.

We will see some showers and thunderstorms develop over the mountains during the late morning and early afternoon. As those storms move to the northeast a few could drift off the foothills and into the Denver metro area by this evening.

Areas of locally heavy rain are possible in the mountains today so we'll be on the lookout for any flash flood potential. The risk of flash floods will increase this weekend as more monsoon moisture flows into the state.

The weekend will turn cooler across the state as a few fronts approach from the north. By Sunday the high in Denver could only be in the upper 70s or lower 80s.

Starting next week temps climb right back up into the 90s for Denver and the lower elevations with more 80s in store for the high country. It looks like we'll get some drier air too which will lower our storm chances starting Tuesday.