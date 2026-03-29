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Near-record heat Monday will fuel high fire danger across Colorado

By
Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch
First Alert Meteorologist
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
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Joe Ruch

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Near-record heat Monday will fuel high fire danger across Colorado

Denver is expected to reach around 80 degrees Monday, just shy of the record high for the date of 82 degrees set in 2010. It will feel unusually warm for late March.

The bigger concern is what comes with the warmth: low humidity and gusty winds developing late Monday morning. That combination can turn a small spark into a fast-moving fire.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for a large portion of the state, including the Western Slope, parts of the central mountains near Aspen, most of the Interstate 25 corridor, and the San Luis Valley.

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CBS

If you live in these areas, avoid burning debris, dragging trailer chains, or any activity that could create sparks. Weather conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth.

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