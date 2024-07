DIA hit 101 degrees today, breaking the old record of 100 degrees set back in 1878. It was a brutal weekend with both heat and fire concerns.

Friday was also a record-breaking day, the official high reached 102 degrees, breaking the old record of 101 degrees set back in 1971.

Monday will be another hot day with temperatures in the upper 90s. A few strong to severe storms are expected along I-76 and in Denver.