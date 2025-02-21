Recent measles outbreak in Texas highlights urgent need for vaccination in Colorado

With the ongoing Measles outbreak in Texas, doctors are warning people of the importance of vaccinating their children.

Dr. Joshua Williams, a pediatrician at Denver Health, says that while Denver's vaccination rates perform well compared to the state average, measles vaccination rates are below the 95% threshold needed to prevent outbreaks.

"Denver's doing pretty well. We're still below what we like to see, especially for measles vaccinations -- 95% is where we want to be to prevent outbreaks of measles in our communities and in our schools," Williams said, "but overall, compared to how the rest of the state looks, we're doing pretty well."

Dr. Joshua Williams, a pediatrician at Denver Health, discusses measles vaccination rates among Colorado children and the risks involved, in light of a measles outbreak in Texas. CBS

Schools like Stedman Elementary have a 93% vaccination rate which is stellar in comparison to other schools in the city. Williams emphasized the importance of community efforts in maintaining high vaccination rates.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, schools like Ashley Elementary, McMeen, and Denver Green School are below the 95% threshold.

"People are kind of unaware if their child even has a vaccination card and when they might have gotten it in their home country. So sometimes there's some reconciliation work that has to happen on the back end," Williams said.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, dry cough, and runny nose. Measles signs and symptoms appear around 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

A handout photo from the CDC shows a measles rash on a child's face. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

"A single infected person can rapidly lead to a community outbreak, especially in a setting where most people are under-vaccinated," Williams said.

He adds that concerns about under-vaccination in low-income and immigrant communities are likely due to challenges like access, lack of knowledge, and record-keeping. In other parts of the state, like Elbert County, the percentage rate of those vaccinated against measles (76.3%) is far below 95%.

Williams says it's concerning and there might be a bit of skepticism in some areas regarding vaccines. He reassured parents about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, urging them to consult trusted healthcare providers with any questions. He also stressed that vaccination benefits the individual and the entire community, preventing outbreaks.