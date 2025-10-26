Real Time Information Center assists in Aurora arrest of teenage vehicle theft suspects

Aurora police captured four teenagers suspected of stealing a vehicle using technology that leverages surveillance cameras, drones, license plate readers and crime data.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said the stolen vehicle was spotted near Alameda Avenue and Potomac Street. They tracked the vehicle's location through the Real Time Information Center as it sped away northbound on Sable Boulevard.

APD said officers spotted the vehicle in the 700 block of Billings Street, and the five occupants ran from the scene. With the help of a K9 unit, four of those suspects were captured. Police said they also recovered three handguns, two of which were thrown during the foot chase.

Authorities said one of the suspects is 15 years old and the other three are 16. They are facing charges ranging from juvenile in possession of a weapon to motor vehicle theft.