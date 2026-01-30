Real Time Information Center helps Aurora police find suspect in fatal hit and run

Thanks to the Real Time Information Center, police in Aurora were quickly able to locate the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at 13th Avenue and Peoria Street around 8:30 p.m. There, police found two people suffering from serious injuries, one adult and one juvenile. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, but the adult died of their injuries shortly after. The juvenile remains in serious condition, according to the APD.

Police have shut down the intersection while they continue to investigate the scene. They asked drivers to avoid the area while the closure is in place.

Authorities were able to track the suspect through the RTIC to Nome Park, near the crash site. APD says they've taken the suspect into custody.