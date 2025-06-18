Watch CBS News
Funeral service held for Colorado Army veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday

Jesse Sarles
Funeral service held for Army veteran Ray Chambers on what would have been his 103rd birthday
Funeral service held for Army veteran Ray Chambers on what would have been his 103rd birthday 00:25

Funeral services were held in Denver on Wednesday for a World War II veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday.  

Funeral of the last World War II glider pilot Raymond Farris Chambers
An Air Force color guard member prepares to present the folded flag to a close friend during the funeral of World War II glider pilot Raymond Farris Chambers at Fairmount Cemetery in Denver on June 18, 2025. The flag had been placed atop Chambers's casket. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Raymond Farris Chambers passed away peacefully in his sleep at the end of May. His funeral was held at Fairmount Cemetery.

A CBS Colorado news crew was at a surprise 101st birthday for Chambers, a resident of Centennial, in 2023.

Funeral of the last World War II glider pilot Raymond Farris Chambers
Raymond Farris Chambers's military medals were displayed for guests during a visitation at Fairmount Funeral Home in Denver on June 18, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Chambers served in the U.S. Army as a glider pilot during the 1940s and earned prestigious awards including a Purple Heart.

"I flew a glider full of troops into Normandy from England. Everyone thought you were nuts to fly gliders," Chambers said in 2023.

His service and bravery will never be forgotten.

