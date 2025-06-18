Funeral service held for Colorado Army veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday
Funeral services were held in Denver on Wednesday for a World War II veteran on what would have been his 103rd birthday.
Raymond Farris Chambers passed away peacefully in his sleep at the end of May. His funeral was held at Fairmount Cemetery.
A CBS Colorado news crew was at a surprise 101st birthday for Chambers, a resident of Centennial, in 2023.
Chambers served in the U.S. Army as a glider pilot during the 1940s and earned prestigious awards including a Purple Heart.
"I flew a glider full of troops into Normandy from England. Everyone thought you were nuts to fly gliders," Chambers said in 2023.
His service and bravery will never be forgotten.