6-year-old boy dies after rattlesnake bite in El Paso County

A 6-year-old boy has died after being bitten by a rattlesnake in El Paso County last week, family friends told a CBS TV affiliate in Colorado Springs.

The snake bit the young boy at Bluestem Open Space in Security Widefield.

The family asked for privacy, and the victim's name hasn't been released. His death occurred on Monday.