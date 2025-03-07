Rangeview Raiders honor a special Coloradan who has been announcing at high school basketball games in Aurora for 40 years

Rangeview Raiders are trying to honor their PA announcer for the past four decades

The Colorado state high school basketball playoffs are ramping up this weekend, and this playoff run is extra special in Aurora as the Rangeview Raiders are trying to make a postseason run in honor of their voice for the past four decades.

As the Rangeview High School's boys basketball players are preparing themselves for their big game, Rich Gomez is preparing himself for a new way to watch the game.

Rich Gomez CBS

"It's exciting. I'm not going to be the only one down there going crazy," he said.

For 41 years, Gomez was the voice of the Rangeview girls' and boys' basketball teams. For every home game, he would drive down to Aurora from his home in Thornton to be their PA announcer.

"It was just so exciting to come down here, be a part of this community," said Gomez. "They're all family."

"When I when I walk through the door, I'm always greeted, you know, welcomed. When I leave? 'Thank you. See you next game' you know."

The leader of this family is principal Lisa Grosz, who also has deep roots at the school. She and her brothers played basketball at Rangeview and she coached the girls team for a while. She says when she came back as principal and Gomez was still calling games, she realized how unique he is.

"My first year here, when I was the principal and I walked into the first game that he was on the microphone -- I didn't know that he announced the principal when welcoming the fans -- and so, the first time I heard it, it just brought this flood of memories back to me," said Grosz. "Oh my gosh, that's so cool that my name again, was coming out of his mouth and that microphone."

Rich Gomez reacts after learning his name is being added to the Rangeview High School athletics hall of fame. CBS

That's why, when Gomez announced his retirement, the school decided to honor him at his last home game. They even added his name to the Rangeview High School athletics hall of fame.

"I'm blessed. It's all I can say," said Gomez.

So as the Raiders take on their next challenge Saturday, Gomez will be cheering from the sidelines for the first time. He says it's the only way to enjoy the sport he loves, and he encourages everyone to follow his lead and help with youth athletics.

"I'm telling you people out there ... do you love sports? You want to be around them? Go to your local high school, your middle school. Just tell them 'Look, I want to be a scorekeeper. I want to run the chains at the football games,'" said Gomez.