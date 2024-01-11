Watch CBS News
Local News

Parts of Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center to reopen next week after break-in

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Man charged with breaking into, damaging Supreme Court Justice Center appears in court
Man charged with breaking into, damaging Supreme Court Justice Center appears in court 01:24

A portion of fhe Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center will reopen on Jan. 16 after a break-in on Jan. 2. Suspect Brandon Olsen appeared in court on Wednesday for an advisement. 

courthouse.jpg
Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center  CBS

He is facing robbery, burglary and arson charges after an unusual crime spree at the judicial center on East 14th Avenue just off Civic Center Park which is home to the Colorado Supreme Court, the Colorado Court of Appeals and several other judicial and legal offices. 

judicial-center-destruction-12vo-transfer-frame-349.jpg
  Brandon Olsen CBS

The Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals arguments will take place as docketed on Jan. 16. The Learning Center will remain closed through January and the office tower will remain closed until further notice.  

intruder.jpg
CBS

The Colorado Supreme Court made headlines late last year when it ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency under the Constitution's so-called insurrection clause and ordered the secretary of state to exclude his name from the state's Republican presidential primary ballot. That decision has been appealed. Since the ruling some of the justices have received threats.

The judge set a date for Olsen's next appearance in court, a preliminary hearing, for Jan. 30.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 11:21 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.