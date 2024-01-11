Parts of Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center to reopen next week after break-in

A portion of fhe Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center will reopen on Jan. 16 after a break-in on Jan. 2. Suspect Brandon Olsen appeared in court on Wednesday for an advisement.

Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center CBS

He is facing robbery, burglary and arson charges after an unusual crime spree at the judicial center on East 14th Avenue just off Civic Center Park which is home to the Colorado Supreme Court, the Colorado Court of Appeals and several other judicial and legal offices.

Brandon Olsen CBS

The Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals arguments will take place as docketed on Jan. 16. The Learning Center will remain closed through January and the office tower will remain closed until further notice.

CBS

The Colorado Supreme Court made headlines late last year when it ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency under the Constitution's so-called insurrection clause and ordered the secretary of state to exclude his name from the state's Republican presidential primary ballot. That decision has been appealed. Since the ruling some of the justices have received threats.

The judge set a date for Olsen's next appearance in court, a preliminary hearing, for Jan. 30.