Federal grant helps fund transportation projects across Colorado

Colorado is getting nearly $46 million for transportation projects across the state. That money is coming from the Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.

That program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and welcomed by Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper as well as Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday. That law helps boost funding for roads, bridges and transportation projects across the nation.

The project breakdown for Colorado is as follows: The Westward Three project in Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle will receive $24.2 million; the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project in Alamosa will receive $4.7 million; and the West Side Connector Project in Pueblo will receive $16.8 million.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is the biggest investment in America's roads, bridges, and transportation since Eisenhower. Now the law is delivering $46 million in federal funding to support Colorado projects that will connect communities, reduce congestion, and strengthen local economies," said Bennet in a statement. "I urged the Department of Transportation to support these worthy projects across our state, and I look forward to welcoming additional investment in Coloradoâ€™s infrastructure from this historic legislation in the years ahead.

According to the RAISE grant program, it "allows the federal government to invest directly in road, rail, and transit projects that achieve national transportation objectives. Funding can support multi-modal, multi-jurisdictional projects that are more difficult to fund through traditional DOT grant programs. To help meet the overwhelming demand for these grants, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $7.5 billion for RAISE grants over the next 5 years."

"Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill funding continues to roll into Colorado. These projects are bridging transportation gaps in Alamosa and Pueblo as well as Glenwood Springs. We hosted Secretary Buttigieg on a tour earlier this year to show Roaring Fork Transportation Authority's value in connecting the region," said Hickenlooper in a statement.

Additional Information from RAISE grant program:

The Westward Three Project

CDOT

Grand Junction, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs

$24,248,940

This project will construct three new mobility hubs in Grand Junction, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs. The Grand Junction component includes bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements in addition to I-70 Business Loop complete streets improvements. The Glenwood Springs component redevelops the current park-n-ride into a transit center where I-70 and SH82 intersect, and also creates a grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian underpass at 27th St. and SH82. The Rifle component expands and relocates the Rifle Park-n-Ride which is currently exceeding capacity.

Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation

City of Alamosa

Alamosa

$4,777,640

The project will fund the construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the span of the Rio Grande River channel in the Adams State University neighborhood. This project includes acquisition of right-of-way, design, permitting, engineering, and construction of the following: trailhead parking lot, ADA accessible ramp and surfacing of the approach to the bridge, and construction of the tied arch bridge (approximately 320 feet long and 14 feet wide) with steel reinforced abutments.

West Side Connector

City of Pueblo

Pueblo

$16,834,725

This project has three distinct components related to reconnecting the West Side of the City of Pueblo to downtown. In the first component, Spaulding/Sun Mountain Blvd. will be extended from 24th Street to 31st Street and two roundabouts will be constructed on where Spaulding intersects 27th Street and 31st Street. The second component will rehabilitate 70 West Side bus stops to comply with ADA standards. The third component, which will be funded as a planning project component, consists of planning and design for a 24th Street bridge and Downtown Corridor.