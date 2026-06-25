Watch CBS News
Local News

Rockslide closes Highway 6 in Colorado's Clear Creek Canyon

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Thursday. The highway was closed from Highway 58 in Golden to Highway 119 at the Clear Creek County junction.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there were multiple rockslides blocking the road. 

screenshot-2026-06-25-053044-copy.png
A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. CDOT

CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Traffic Tracker drove up to the closure. 

What caused the slide is being investigated, however that area was in the path of severe storms on Wednesday into  Thursday that brought heavy rain to the area and even some flash flooding. 

rockslide-closes-clear-creek-canyon-7vo-frame-398.jpg
A rockslide closed Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should take alternate routes for access between Blackhawk and Golden.  

The road is expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to cleanup operations.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue