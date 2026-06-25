Rockslide closes Highway 6 in Colorado's Clear Creek Canyon

A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Thursday. The highway was closed from Highway 58 in Golden to Highway 119 at the Clear Creek County junction.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there were multiple rockslides blocking the road.

A rockslide closed both directions of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. CDOT

CBS Colorado's First Alert Weather Traffic Tracker drove up to the closure.

What caused the slide is being investigated, however that area was in the path of severe storms on Wednesday into Thursday that brought heavy rain to the area and even some flash flooding.

A rockslide closed Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation said drivers should take alternate routes for access between Blackhawk and Golden.

The road is expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to cleanup operations.