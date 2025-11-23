Rain and snow roll through Colorado on Sunday

A quick system is rolling through Colorado on Sunday. The mountains will see some snow; however, the northern mountains won't see much at all. A winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight tonight for Southwestern Colorado, to include the San Juan Mountain Range and Pikes Peak. Four to eight inches is possible, with a foot for the higher mountain passes.

The Denver metro area and Eastern Plains could see some rain showers on Sunday afternoon.

This is a quick system that will clear out overnight, and the work week will start off mild and dry. If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday in Colorado, the weather will be ideal. High temperatures in the Denver metro area will be in the mid- to upper-50s.

All of that changes as we look forward to next weekend. It's still too far out to have high confidence, but there is a chance Denver could see its first snow next weekend. Even if Denver doesn't get snow, the temperatures will plummet due to an arctic blast. High temperatures will only be in the 20s and 30s with lows in the teens and single digits.