Rain showers possible for fireworks, better chance for storms on Tuesday

By Lauren Whitney

A few rain showers are still possible on Monday evening, however most of the wet weather should be wrapped up for the firework shows across the Front Range.

Tuesday will bring more rain and thunderstorms to Colorado. Thankfully, they don't look to be severe with the exception of the far northeastern corner of the state.

Flooding concerns will be very high for the central mountains. The Grizzly Creek burn scar will be under a Flash Flood Watch Tuesday afternoon thanks to the chance for very heavy rain in the area. We are at that time of year where the monsoon moisture flows into our state, so this won't be the last of the Flash Flood Watches we see.

Across the Front Range, we are looking at the possibility of afternoon rain and storms with highs in the low 90s once again.

We could see afternoon thunderstorms almost all week. By this weekend we are looking at highs very close to 100 degrees. 

Lauren Whitney

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney loves the challenge of tracking Colorado's unique weather patterns and rapidly changing conditions. Lauren joined the CBS4 This Morning team in 2011 and moved to the evening newscasts in 2016. Before her start in Denver, Lauren was the morning weather anchor in Grand Junction at KKCO-TV (NBC).

