Rain is very likely Monday afternoon, much of it could end before the Nuggets game

Another excellent chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy which has prompted a Flood Watch for the urban corridor.

Weather forecast models have consistently shown widespread showers and thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon hours on Monday although occasional morning rain is also possible.

Because of the threat for heavy rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 10 a.m. until midnight for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas as well as most of northeast Colorado. Some thunderstorms could produce more than 1 inch of rain in less than 30 minutes.

For outdoor watch parties and other festivities related to the Nuggets game Monday evening, the best chance for rain in downtown Denver will be prior to tip-off. During the game, the best rain chances should be in northern Colorado and across the northeast plains. Regardless, the sky will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be much cooler than normal for a June evening.

The chance for additional rain will stay in the forecast through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Drier weather will finally arrive by Tuesday evening and the chance for rain on Wednesday is only 30%. Then somewhat better chances for rain will develop on Thursday before the driest stretch of weather in more than a month develops for Friday and the Father's Day weekend. There will still be a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon, but the chance should be no higher than 20-30%.