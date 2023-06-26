Rafter carried away on Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon after watercraft capsizes, son survives

Rescue teams are holding on to hope that a missing father will be found alive. The 65-year-old disappeared after he and his son's raft capsized on the Colorado River in Garfield County.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Sunday afternoon crews got reports of an overturned raft near Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon. A boy was able to swim to shore but his father was carried away. It's unknown if he was wearing a life vest.

Officials from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office say the raft capsized soon after the pair launched. They had been intending to raft through the canyon and out to New Castle.

This is the latest in a growing list of injuries and deaths on Colorado's rivers this year. In May, a 34-year-old man died while rafting with a group of people between Grizzly Creek and the Shoshone power plant in the canyon. Conditions have been particularly dangerous because of well above average rainfall.

Anyone who rafts is reminded to wear a personal flotation device and a helmet designed for water usage.