Kansas man saved daughter from capsized raft on Arkansas River before passing away

A 47-year-old Kansas man died June 9 while whitewater rafting in the Royal Gorge with four of his children, but not before rescuing a daughter who became stuck under their capsized raft.

Dustin Harker of Hutchinson, Kan., was on a commercial rafting trip on the Arkansas River that day. He had three of his children (17-tear-old Matthieu, 15-year-old Ayden, and 13-year-old Camille) in the raft with he and other members of their party. His 18-year-old daughter Clara was in another raft.

The raft capsized in a series of rapids, according to a family member, Sharon Neu Young.

"Camille was trapped under the raft and Dustin was able to flip it over and get it off of her," Young told CBS News Colorado. "He was also able to get them both back on to the raft."

Everyone struggled to get to shore, Young added, but made it.

"Unfortunately, by then Dustin had already taken on too much water," Young stated. "He was still speaking but shortly after became unresponsive."

The Harker family, Dustin Harker on the left. Sharon Neu Young

As leaders of the rafting group started CPR on the river bank, the Royal Gorge Train rolled to a stop near to them. Employees ran to the front of the train with first aid kits, according to Yvette Ramos, a passenger. Ramos was taking the rail tour of the canyon with friends from Texas that day. Prior to the train stopping, one friend recorded a group of rafters on the river with her cell phone. The rafters were cheering and waving their paddles at the train passengers.

Shortly after the train stopped, an announcement was made on the intercom requesting requesting medical expertise.

Ramos, a nurse from Aurora, answered the call. She was escorted to the front of the train.

"They were to pick up a man who fell off his raft. We thought maybe he cut his foot on rebar or something," Ramos stated.

It was quickly evident the injury was more serious. Ramos jumped into action and helped with the CPR.

"Me, another gentleman and a nurse - the three of us tried to resuscitate him," Ramos stated. "We didn't know how long he'd been underwater for. We continued CPR for 35 minutes. Then firefighters came to continue CPR and I was still giving rescue breaths. But we couldn't bring him back."

The train remained there for four hours, Ramos stated, for the investigation by authorities.

She hasn't been able to shake the experience.

"He's the first person I've ever lost. It's torn me up," Ramos stated. "We continued CPR for so long because we really thought we could save him. I saw the wedding ring on his finger and I knew he was someone's husband, someone's father."

To the Harker family, she said, "I just wanted you to know we really tried."

Sharon Neu Young

According to Young, her brother-in-law did not drown. A recently completed autopsy determined Harker died from two cerebral hematomas.

"They suspect his head crashed against some rocks in the river when he was thrown from the boat," Young stated. "The brain trauma is what took his life."

Harker and his wife Emilie are the parents of 13 children. Per Young, he loved playing games and having outdoor adventures with his kids.

"The family is so grateful that all of the children have made it home and for Dustin who made sure that happened," Young stated. "This turn of events has been traumatic for everyone involved - especially for those who witnessed the tragedy unfold."

Harker was a neurologist by trade while his wife home-schooled their children. Young started an online fundraiser and a Facebook group for the family, both titled "Support for Dustin Harker's Family."

River Runners Royal Gorge made a $3,861 donation last week.

"They also have been very traumatized by the tragedy," Young added.