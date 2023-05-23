Colorado River reaching peak water flows in Garfield County

Garfield County officials are warning against recreational dangers as the Colorado River reaches peak water flows. The Roaring Fork River and Crystal River are expected to follow closely behind.

The extreme conditions should last over the next four to six weeks as the snow in the high country melts and the water flows into the rivers. While this is great news as much of Colorado has been experiencing below-average precipitation over the last several years, the rushing water could put even some experienced river runners in potentially dangerous situations.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old male died while rafting with a group of people on the Colorado River between the Shoshone power plant and Grizzly Creek. Two people went into the river from one of the rafts while navigating a rapid and the group pulled them to shore and began CPR, but only one of the men responded.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Chris Bornholdt notes, "Water levels are predicted to come up even more in the next couple weeks and stay at a high level for over a month. River safety should be our biggest concern right now. Navigating the river is tricky under normal conditions and when you add 3-4 times the amount of water and speed, things can happen really fast."

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office released a statement that read, in part, Remember that spring run-off conditions are very different from the quiet fishing waters that you may have experienced last summer or in the early fall.

Additional Information from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office:

Wear proper life jackets and head gear before attempting some of these areas. Educate yourself before you go out on the water. Travel with or speak to others who have made these runs, know what to expect. Even the best equipment cannot always protect you. Colleen Pennington, Glenwood Canyon Manager for the White River National Forest states, "Hazards can change day-by-day, including debris and tree snags that can trap people underwater and puncture rafts, dangerous currents, and cold water temperatures that can create dangerous situations for even strong swimmers."

Assure that your watercraft was intended for white water travel. Understand the capabilities and limitations of the raft, kayak, canoe, or other watercraft you are using. Enjoy the recreational opportunities our area presents but more importantly, stay safe and be responsible so you can share your stories with family and friends.