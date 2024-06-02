Rabid bat found at popular Twin Silos Park in Northern Colorado

The Larimer County Department of Health has issued a warning after a rabid bat was located in a popular Northern Colorado park.

The bat was located Thursday in the northwest corner of Twin Silo Park in the southern part of Fort Collins, near Ziegler and Ketcher roads.

Rabies is rare but can easily be transferred by bites or scratches.

The health department is asking anyone who made contact with bats in the park to contact the health department. Owners are also asked to have their pets vaccinated for rabies.

Anyone who sees a sick or wounded animal is asked to call a NOCO Humane -- formerly the Larimer Humane Society -- at 970-226-3647