Rabid bat found at popular Twin Silos Park in Northern Colorado

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

The Larimer County Department of Health has issued a warning after a rabid bat was located in a popular Northern Colorado park.

The bat was located Thursday in the northwest corner of Twin Silo Park in the southern part of Fort Collins, near Ziegler and Ketcher roads.

Rabies is rare but can easily be transferred by bites or scratches.

silos-and-playground.jpg
A rabid bat was found at Twin Silo Park in Fort Collins on Thursday, May 30, 2024, the city said in a statement on Saturday, June 1. City of Fort Collins

The health department is asking anyone who made contact with bats in the park to contact the health department. Owners are also asked to have their pets vaccinated for rabies.

Anyone who sees a sick or wounded animal is asked to call a NOCO Humane -- formerly the Larimer Humane Society -- at 970-226-3647

Dillon Thomas
dillon-t-16x9-copy.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 10:29 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

