Rabies found in an animal in Colorado's Larimer County for first time this year

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment in Northern Colorado has confirmed its first case of rabies in an animal this year. It was a bat.

The bat was found in an open space area close to the Adriel Hills neighborhood, northeast of Fort Collins, and then captured. No humans were exposed from the bat.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, typically through a bite.

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Anyone who may become exposed to a rabid animal is urged to receive medical treatment quickly. Once symptoms appear, rabies is almost always deadly.

In addition to bats, skunks and raccoons, as well as some other mammals, may become infected with rabies.

Bob McDonald, Environmental Health Director for the Larimer County's health department, said in a prepared statement that rabies "can be found in wildlife throughout Larimer County."

"Avoid touching bats or other wild animals, and contact public health or animal control right away if you think a person or pet may have been exposed," said McDonald.

Anyone who comes across a wild animal that may be infected is asked to call NOCO Humane Animal Protection & Control at 970-226-3647 ext. 7.