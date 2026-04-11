Quick changes and comedy highlights "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors" at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is wrapping up a multi-month production of "Dracula: a Comedy of Terrors" at the Garner Galleria. With one month left in their production in Denver, the cast of the show sat down with CBS News Colorado to share how their comedy is bolstered with quick action backstage.

"It's an iconic story, everyone knows it. We take that story that you think you know, and we turn it on its ear," said Leslie O'Carroll, one of the cast members.

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"It is high octane energy that has constant jokes thrown at the audience," said Sean Scrutchins, an actor in the show.

"Once it starts, it's like a rollercoaster," said actor Zach Kononov.

The show is quick-witted, with five performers playing multiple characters. That means four of the five performers have to act as multiple characters during the show. To do that, the performers have to make quick costume changes at the sides of the stage.

"Sometimes, I don't think they've realized that it happened," O'Carroll said.

"It is theatre magic. The audience is distracted by something, and it is a sleight of hand where we exit one side and come in on the other side completely changed. If we are so good at our characters and changes the audience may not notice at first," Scrutchins said.

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While many of the changes are intended not to be noticed by the audience, the quick changes do eventually become a part of the comedy.

"Once it is all put together, it is like magic," O'Carroll said.

While some changes have more time to be done, others are done so quickly that it makes the audience confused.

"It is kind of magic for me too," O'Carroll said. "I know I turn around and I put my arm out. I don't know what (the crew backstage) is doing, but somehow it happens. And it is magic."

The cast applauded their crew backstage for helping make the show work flawlessly.

"It's like a team of people working on six seconds of what is going to happen," O'Carroll said.

"Even the changes that aren't quick to the audience are quick backstage," Scrutchins said. "The margin of error is so slim, but it is super freeing to play multiple characters."

"We are at the point right now where we can kind of do it in our sleep," Scrutchins added.

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"Dracula: a Comedy of Terrors" plays the Garner Galleria through May 10. For more information on tickets, visit the DCPA website.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.