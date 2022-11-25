Pueblo police locate person of interest in connection to homicide

The Pueblo Police Department has located a person of interest in connection to a homicide.

According to a press release from the department, 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez was located Friday by authorities.

Officers say at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on Wednesday in reference to a dead body.

HOMICIDE UPDATE

On Friday, November 25, 2022, Stephanie Lopez, a person of interest in this case was located.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication https://t.co/D9DpmvrMQO — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 25, 2022

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and investigated the crime scene for suspicious activity. Detectives were also called to the crime scene to further investigate the circumstances.

Authorities ruled the investigation a homicide and identified Lopez as a person of interest.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This is the city's 24th homicide investigation this year.

The Pueblo Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing and encourages the public or anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Pueblo dispatch at 719-553-2502 or to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.