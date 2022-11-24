Police seek person of interest in connection to Pueblo homicide

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking a person of interest in connection to a homicide.

Authorities say at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on Wednesday in reference to a dead body.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and investigated the crime scene for suspicious activity. Detectives were also called to the crime scene to further investigate the circumstances.

Detectives named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest, ruling the investigation a homicide.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This is the city's 24th homicide investigation this year.

Authorities encourage the public or anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pueblo dispatch at 719-553-2502 or to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.