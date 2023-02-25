Watch CBS News
Pueblo PD investigates homicide after shooting at King Soopers parking lot leaves 1 dead

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Pueblo say a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a King Soopers parking lot leaves one person dead.

At approximately 8:22 p.m. on Friday night officers responded to a shooting reported at the King Soopers parking lot on at 3050 W. Northern Ave. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Investigators say the victim's identity will be released by the medical examiner.  

Anyone with additional information about the investigation are encourage to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. 

This is Pueblo's third homicide investigation in 2023. 

