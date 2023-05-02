Pueblo man arrested after crashing stolen truck into police cruiser

A 51-year-old Pueblo man driving a stolen truck crashed into marked police vehicle early Sunday morning and ran from the accident scene.

Pueblo Police Department officers eventually arrested Jon Paul Romero nearby. A female passenger in the stolen truck was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

The police officer involved in the collision was treated for minor injuries.

The wreck happened at about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of East 8th Street and Hudson Avenue.

Romero was advised in court Monday of the charges - aggravated motor vehicle theft (a felony), leaving the scene of an accident, and a handful of traffic violations.

Romero was released on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond after the hearing. He is scheduled for another court date May 10.