Pueblo Fire issues evacuation notice due to wildfire in Beulah

The Pueblo Fire Department issued an evacuation notice Saturday afternoon for Beulah due to a wildfire.

Around 1:29, the department tweeted it was in Beulah on a mutual aid request for support of a wildfire. The fire was approximately 50 acres and 0% contained, according to the department.

Beulah fire update: ordered resources include a fire suppression helicopter and 2 Single engine air tankers pic.twitter.com/Qw4NhrDdYK — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) April 15, 2023

Pueblo Fire issued an evacuation notice for Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line. 20 homes are also in the evacuation zone as residents can report to the evacuation center at Roncoli Middle School.

Fire investigators say the wildfire is located at 3621 North Creek in Beulah.