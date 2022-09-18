Pueblo felons arrested after shooting at citizen, pursuing officers

Two would-be burglars allegedly fired shots at a citizen in a Pueblo neighborhood Friday evening, then fired more shots at police officers who pursued them in their stolen vehicle.

Ted Jose Heredia, 26, and Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, were arrested after a brief standoff in the 1600 block of East 14th Street.

Heredia was on parole from the Colorado Department of Corrections following a 2015 felony drug case.

Bundy was on probation for vehicle trespass of an auto and weapon possession by a juvenile offender cases, both in Pueblo.

Both men now are jailed on Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer and felony menacing charges, among others.

credit: Colorado Department of Corrections

Police were called to the area of Verdosa Drive in Pueblo just before 6:30 p.m. where a citizen who saw the pair trying to gain access to a garage was reportedly shot at.

Pueblo PD officers later located the pair's stolen white Jeep and pursued it into Eastside Pueblo with the help of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Police found additional firearms inside the East 14th Street residence after the men's surrender.