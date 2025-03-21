Colorado man wins $1 million Powerball prize on St. Patrick's Day; "You're messing with me"

A Colorado man had the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day when he won a $1 million prize on a Powerball ticket.

Sean S. from Pueblo matched five numbers on a Powerball ticket he purchased on March 17, just missing the Powerball. When he received a notification on his phone that he won, he called his father and his wife to share the news. She couldn't believe it, telling Sean, "You're messing with me."

Sean's numbers, 11-18-23-38-60, have special meaning to him. When his grandfather passed away in 2018, he purchased a Quick Pick ticket hours before. Sean has been playing the lottery for 15 years and said he uses those numbers every time he plays.

Colorado Lottery

The winning ticket was purchased at Winners Corner at 307 N. Main Street in Pueblo.

Sean said most of his winnings will be put towards his retirement, but they may make some home improvements and purchase a new car. "A Corvette would be my favorite," he said. "But since I have two kids, maybe just a new Tahoe. It's functional."

Recent Powerball wins in Colorado include a $2 million ticket sold in Denver and a $100,000 ticket sold in Longmont on March 19. On March 12, someone purchased a $1 million winning ticket in Loveland, and another $100,000 ticket was sold in Rangely.

Meanwhile, the jackpot has continued to climb. The estimated jackpot for the drawing on March 22 is $444 million, which is an estimated cash value of $207.2 million.