Pueblo city leaders set to take vote on abortion measure that would ban procedure after 6 weeks

The city council in Pueblo is poised to take a vote that might ban abortion providers from the city. An ordinance is set to be voted on in a Monday meeting that would block abortions after six weeks of a pregnancy and would enable citizens to file claims against abortion providers.

The move appears to be the first such attempt on a municipal level in the state since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Also this year, Colorado lawmakers codified the right to abortion into state law.

The Pueblo Chieftan reported that the ordinance is being considered at a time when a planned abortion clinic may be coming to the southern Colorado city.

The vote comes as Colorado ranks among the top three states for an increase in the number of abortions from April to October this year.

A study by the Society of Family Planning found a 33% increase in abortions in Colorado. North Carolina and Kansas saw the largest percent increases in abortions.

According to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, much of the increase in our state is driven by women traveling here from out of state.

