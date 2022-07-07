Esgar, Caraveo, Mullica praise Polis action to protect abortion patients, providers

Gov. Jared Polis says he won't help other states prosecute women seeking abortions in Colorado. Polis barred state agencies from arresting or extraditing anyone seeking or providing reproductive care in Colorado, where the right to abortion was codified in state law this year.

Polis issued an executive order that prohibits agencies from cooperating with out-of-state civil or criminal investigations related to seeking, obtaining or providing reproductive health care — unless the alleged activity would be illegal in Colorado.

Wednesday afternoon, Polis shared news of the executive order on Twitter.

We are taking needed action to protect individual freedom and the privacy of Coloradans. This important step will ensure that Colorado’s thriving economy and workforce are not impacted based on personal health decisions that are wrongly being criminalized in other states. pic.twitter.com/2ADXTvccgs — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 6, 2022

Cobalt, Colorado's largest abortion rights advocacy organization, applauded Polis for protecting abortion access.

Selina Najar, political director at Cobalt, says calls have tripled at the organization since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"With so much confusion across the entire country, it's frightening," Najar said. "The legal landscape of abortion access continues to change daily."

Cobalt says this order is another step toward making Colorado a safe haven for women around the country.

"The questions that come to us include can they get in trouble in the state that they traveled from? When they step off the plane, are they going to be in danger of legal consequences in the state that they traveled from?" Najar said.

There's been a surge of women from other states seeking reproductive services in Colorado for months.

Women in areas where abortions are newly banned could now face criminal penalties for their personal choices.

In the executive order, Polis writes "Colorado is experiencing a workforce shortage in many professions, and disqualifying people because they were prosecuted for taking actions in other states that are fully legal under Colorado law would hurt our economy and our State."

The Colorado Freedom Fund recognizes the setbacks that come with having a record.

"When somebody is convicted of a crime, no matter what that crime is, folks will just see a convicted felon or a checked box on a background check," said Dana Steiner, Policy Counsel for Colorado Freedom Fund.

The executive order also extends protection to Coloradans who help others cross state lines to get these procedures.

"We're so excited to see that Colorado is not just holding the line, but really leading when it comes to reproductive justice. As abolitionists, we believe that everyone deserves access to live happy, healthy and free lives. Since abortion is health care, this is access to health care," Steiner said.

In a statement to CBS4, Attorney General Phil Weiser said:

"The Governor's Executive Order on reproductive rights reflects Colorado's values of protecting freedom and equality. Criminalizing medical professionals who provide abortion care or those who seek care in Colorado is unconscionable. The attorney general's office will enforce the Reproductive Health Equity Act and protect patients and doctors to the fullest extent of the law."