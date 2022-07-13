Public comment taken over Suncor's latest permit renewal

Public comment was taken about Suncor Oil Refinery's permit renewal on Wednesday. The refinery says it provide critical fuels for Coloradans and wants to increase its emissions of pollutants by 90 tons a year.

The company is in the midst of renewing its permit with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to operate its plants in Commerce City.

During the public hearing, neighbors and environmentalists pushed back saying CDPHE needs to develop stronger air quality requirements for the refinery.

In May, CBS Colorado reported the EPA says the burning of excess gas at the plant – a process known as flaring – should not be exempt from monitoring. The EPA's Region 8 administrator also stressed that CDPHE and Suncor must do more to engage neighbors of the plant.

At that time, real-time information of the air quality near the plant was made available to some neighbors via monitors installed right outside their homes.

Neighbors have told CBS Colorado over the years how the refinery has not taken their health into account. The neighborhoods surrounding the plant are of mostly low or limited income and people of color.