Prop 125, which would put wine in grocery stores, still too close to call

Prop 125, which could put wine in grocery chains, still too close to call

Coloradans are used to getting their wine from liquor stores or wine shops, but Proposition 125 would add competition between local liquor and grocery stores by allowing wine to be sold at both.

Right now, the measure is too close call with many calling this ballot measure a David versus Goliath type of fight.

Many wine and beer drinkers are satisfied with the convenience of their local liquor stores and would rather support them instead of big food chains.

"I didn't want my money going to Kroger or Safeway, but rather local and independent stores," said John, a local beer drinker. "They have a better selection than King Soopers is ever going to have."

Colorado voters this week said "NO" to Proposition 124, the expansion of chain liquor shops, and to Proposition 126 which would allow liquor deliveries.

"If 125 passes, we'll lose about 30%, 33% of our wine business," said a store owner. "We just hope people would support local businesses and tell out of state corporations that they can't buy our vote."

Denver liquor store Argonaut Wine & Liquor says it has lost 20% of beer sales since grocery stores were allowed to add it to their inventory back in 2019.

The store, along with other local liquor shops has continued fighting big chain grocery stores for votes and hopes for loyalty of its customers if Prop 125 passes.