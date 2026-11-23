Colorado regulators are working to establish new rules governing when utilities intentionally shut off power to reduce wildfire risk, a tool that has become increasingly visible as electric companies respond to growing fire dangers across the state. During a Public Utilities Commission hearing Monday, utilities, local governments, consumer advocates and residents debated how those shutoffs should be used and what safeguards should surround them.

The proposed rules would require utilities to submit wildfire mitigation plans every three years identifying wildfire-risk areas, outlining mitigation efforts and detailing ways to reduce the frequency and scale of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS events. Proposed regulations would also require utilities to describe how shutoff decisions are made, how customers would be notified and make clear that power shutoffs cannot serve as a utility's primary wildfire-safety strategy.

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Throughout the hearing, stakeholders wrestled with a central question: Is it better to shut off power unnecessarily, or risk leaving electrical equipment energized during extreme fire conditions?

"This is not exact science," administrative law judge Robert Garvey said during questioning. "You're not going to get this right every time. Does [Colorado Energy Consumers] think we should err on the side of, 'Oops, we turned off the electricity and we probably didn't need to,' rather than, 'Oops, we didn't turn off the electricity. There goes a subdivision?'"

Representatives from Xcel Energy argued the rules should allow flexibility, particularly when dangerous weather conditions develop quickly.

"Our concern is with making particular advance notification proposals absolute conditions that must always be satisfied before a PSPS can occur," said Tyler Manshold, assistant general counsel for Xcel Energy. "If you look back, for instance, at the Marshall Fire, that event is not one that would meet the prior notice requirements."

Consumer groups, meanwhile, urged regulators to ensure shutoffs remain a measure of last resort.

Appearing on behalf of Colorado Energy Consumers, Rick Arnett asked the commission to authorize PSPS events only after utilities determine other available wildfire-mitigation measures are insufficient.

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"We urge the commission to define PSPSes as measures of last resort," Arnett said, adding that public safety must remain the priority. But he stressed utilities should first demonstrate they have exhausted alternative mitigation measures.

Several speakers also highlighted the economic impacts associated with planned outages.

Kyle Schlachter, mayor of Littleton, voiced support for creating a fund to help residents and businesses affected by power shutoffs, including those who lose revenue or rely on electricity for medical needs.

"I think the service provider, I'm not sure they're hurting for revenue and an inability to cover small costs for affected businesses and ratepayers," the mayor said.

Utility providers raised concerns about the cost of complying with the proposed regulations themselves. Representatives from Black Hills Colorado Electric estimated compliance could cost millions of dollars and warned the rules could expose utilities to greater legal liability.

"We are estimating the cost to be in the millions to comply with this set of rules," Black Hills Corp. Associate General Counsel Greg Sopkin said.

Local governments also emphasized the need for long-term investments that reduce reliance on power shutoffs altogether.

"What we really want to see is where PSPS is deemed necessary, there's also a concurrent plan to harden the infrastructure over time so PSPS becomes less necessary," said Carolyn Elam with the City of Boulder.

The rulemaking process remains ongoing. Judge Garvey encouraged the public to continue submitting comments as they work toward finalizing Colorado's wildfire mitigation and public safety power shutoff framework. The next hearing is expected in February.