Proposed development in Colorado town includes recreation center, 500 homes, 4-star hotel

A proposed development near downtown Castle Rock includes a recreation center, a hotel and hundreds of homes.

The CBS Colorado helicopter flew above a portion of The Brickyard project construction site in Castle Rock Friday, May 9, 2025. CBS

The 31-acre site is just west of Interstate 25 on Prairie Hawk Drive. For 40 years, it was home to the Acme Brickworks plant. Now, developers want to turn it into Castle Rock's newest district and highlight that history by using repurposed Acme bricks in the development, calling it "The Brickyard."

"We've taken some of the cues from the old brick factory, kind of repurposing that facility feel, and then create a great hall for everybody to gather, and a really nice square, where we can have live music, ice skating in the winter," said Tony De Simone, founder and CEO of Confluence Companies.

Confluence Companies is behind other Castle Rock projects such as Riverwalk Downtown.

"We've tried really hard to keep the authenticity of the town by working with local and small businesses," De Simone said. Now, he's waiting for the final greenlight to break ground on "The Brickyard."

The mixed-use development will include a four-star hotel, six new restaurants, which are already under contract, and 500 homes, primarily condos and apartments.

The first phase of development is a 145,000-square-foot town recreation center.

"Focused on court sports, so basketball, volleyball, pickleball," De Simone said. "It'll have one of the best competitive natatoriums in the state, and fitness facilities, indoor track."

"The more pool space around here, the better," said Erin Brill, who is a mom to four young swimmers in Lone Tree. "There's not a lot of open pool space around here, particularly because none of our high schools in Douglas County have pools."

Brill has long been asking county leaders for more competitive pool facilities.

"Now, we're driving up to [Denver Tech Center] every evening, where we went from 11 lanes of pool space at the Inverness facility to four," Brill explained. "So we're very limited on space. Our high school kids, my boys, will start high school swim next year, and they'll practice till nine or nine-thirty at night halfway across town, because that's the only place they can find pool space."

Brill looks forward to the rec center opening, but she wishes the pool was 50 meters. De Simone says the pool is 25 meters by 25 yards, which allows for 11 lanes. There will also be space for up to 200 spectators.

"I love that Castle Rock is potentially getting more pool space. It sounds like it should be a place that could hold a moderate-sized swim meet. It's not going to host any sort of regional competition," Brill said. "It's certainly a step in the right direction to give these kids space to practice, to continue offering life-saving skill development that swimming is."

The Brickyard project will get its water from the town of Castle Rock, and a traffic study is underway now.

De Simone says the project will create a new road connecting the site to Plum Creek Parkway and expand a trail from downtown through the site, all the way to the Miller Activity Complex.

"Really appealing to people that want walkabout in the suburbs, be able to walk to restaurants and entertainment venues and walk to downtown Castle Rock," De Simone said.

The Brickyard project's zoning and land use has been approved, but Castle Rock Town Council still needs to approve its site development plan. Town council will discuss the proposed rec center's urban renewal authority plan May 20.

If Town council approves the site development plan, developers hope to break ground on "The Brickyard" this summer and open the rec center in 2027.

The recreation facility and infrastructure will cost about $104.2 million, according to the town of Castle Rock. The town will spend $75 million on the facility using impact fees paid by new development in town, along with sales and lodging taxes that The Brickyard project generates. The remaining cost for infrastructure will be paid by The Brickyard project developer, but it has set up a metro district, which can be a vehicle for homeowners to pay infrastructure costs over time.

In a statement the town of Castle Rock shared, "The service plan for the Brickyard Metropolitan District Nos. 1-3 was approved by Town Council at its March 4 meeting. An election was held on May 6 at which the owners of property within the district boundaries approved its organization. The next step is for the District Court to issue an order declaring the districts to be organized."