Volunteers with Project Angel Heart distribute meals for thousands of Coloradans dealing with severe illnesses

More than 400 volunteers with Project Angel Heart cooked, packed and distributed meals for thousands of Coloradans dealing with severe illnesses on Wednesday.

CBS

The organization works to make and deliver meals that are tailored to each patient's medical needs. This week, on top of their usual meals volunteers are also packing special Thanksgiving dinners.

"Every week, we're delivering 15,000 meals to folks across the state of Colorado. Today, with the holiday, we're just cramming it all into one day, our biggest delivery day ever," said Chief Operating Officer Kate Johnston.

CBS

The nonprofit says they could always use more help with this work. If you'd like to get involved, visit projectangelheart.org.