Professional women's soccer could be coming to Denver, here's how to hit the pitch

There is an effort to bring professional women's soccer to Denver and now a group of investors and community leaders are working to get more people excited about it.

The group will be rallying the fan base by hosting viewing parties around the Women's World Cup, beginning Friday, July 21 when the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Vietnam.

The effort, "For Denver FC" is being spearheaded by Jordan Angeli, a former professional player and Colorado native; Ben Hubbard, the founder and CEO of Denver-based insurance company Parsyl and a former Obama administration official; and Tom Dunmore, an experienced sports executive with an extensive background across professional soccer, motorsports and cricket.

CBS

"As a former professional player and Lakewood product, I grew up dreaming of one day playing professional soccer at home in Colorado," said Jordan Angeli, one of the group's organizers, in a statement. "Our state consistently produces some of the best women's soccer talent in the world. We can create a club that thrives from this pipeline and offers some of the best players in the world the opportunity to play in their home state in front of a devoted fan base and passionate women's soccer community."

"This is an idea whose time has come," said Ben Hubbard, one of the group's organizers, in a statement. "This is about soccer, but so much more. We're excited to engage fans, families, civic leaders and investors in laying the foundation for a community asset that will be a powerful force for good in Denver and beyond."

The event will take place at Number 38 (3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO 80216) from 6-10 p.m. and is free and open to the public. To RSVP please head to fordenverfc.com.