Feds warn against certain baby loungers and cradle swings after 6 deaths

Parents and other caregivers should immediately stop using Mamibaby, Yoocaa, DHZJM, Cosy Nation and Hyhuudth baby loungers after the suffocation deaths of five infants, federal safety regulators urged Thursday.

Separately, owners of DNYSYSJ and OUKANING cradle swings are being cautioned against their use after an infant's death in a crib of similar design, bringing the total number of deaths to six, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

CPSC is aware of five infant deaths in Mamibaby, Yoocaa and DHZJM-branded loungers, the agency said in a statement.

The deaths include a 10-day old infant and a five-month old baby in Mamibaby-branded loungers used for bed sharing in 2020 and 2021, according to CPSC.

Two infant deaths are linked to Yoocaa-branded baby loungers. One fatality involved a three-month-old placed in a lounger on top of an adult bed, who was found fatally entrapped between the bed and bedroom wall in 2021. The following year, a four-month-old was found unresponsive after being placed to sleep in the product with a blanket.

A fifth infant died in 2020 in a DHZJM-branded baby lounger.

Safety regulator warns against use of five brands of baby loungers. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The three brands, along with Cosy Nation and Hyhuudth loungers, violate federal safety regulations for infant sleep products because of defects including sides that are too low to hold a baby and a sleeping pad thick enough to pose a suffocation risk.

The manufacturer of the loungers, China-based Ningbo Tree Nest Children Products Co., has not agreed to recall the following products, according to the agency:

Mamibaby-branded baby loungers that sold online at Walmart.com from March 2023 through December 2023 for about $43.

Mamibaby-branded and Cosy Nation-branded baby loungers sold online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through June 2024 for between $31 and $50.

Yoocaa-branded baby loungers that sold online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2023 for between $20 and $87.

DHZJM-branded loungers sold online at Amazon.com from April 2019 through November 2023 for between $17 and $49.

Hyhuudth-branded baby loungers sold online at Amazon.com from May 2023 through August 2024 for between $39 and $46.

In a similar vein, the CPSC issued another warning against DNYSYSJ and OUKANING cradle swings because they pose suffocation and fall hazards for infants.

The agency cited the 2021 death of a three-month-old in a cradle swing of similar design for urging parents and other caregivers not to use the product.

The DNYSYSJ cradle swings were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2024 for between $95 and $130.

The OUKANING cradle swings were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through February 2023 for between $80 and $145.

Safety agency urges against use of cradle swing after baby dies in a similar product. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission