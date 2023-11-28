Pro-Palestinian speakers disrupt Denver City Council meeting, force it to adjourn early

Denver City Council adjourned its meeting early on Monday night after pro-Palestinian speakers took over the chamber floor. They called on the council to support a cease-fire resolution and shut down the Jewish National Fund's Global Conference for Israel happening this week in the city.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The City Council tried to move on to the next agenda item after the public comment period ended but people continued speaking.

Council recessed and then eventually Council President Jamie Torres adjourned the meeting. The council wrote the following on their X account: "President Torres has adjourned the City Council meeting for Monday, November 27. All remaining items on tonight's agenda will roll over to the Monday, December 4 meeting at 3:30 p.m."

Over the weekend the Colorado Palestinian Coalition protested Global Conference for Israel, which will be held at the Colorado Convention Center. The JNF is a nonprofit organization founded in 1901 that buys land, plants trees and does more in Israel and the West Bank. Supporters say they help settle Jews fleeing antisemitism in other countries seeking to live in Israel or the occupied West Bank while critics say their actions illegally confiscate land from Palestinians, forcefully displacing them.